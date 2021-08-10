Ask the Expert
Man charged in Seminole Co. homicide, assault

Woman survives gunshot to head, finds help, GBI says
Floyd James Harris
Floyd James Harris(Seminole County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DONALSONVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A 29-year-old man is facing charges in connection to a Monday homicide and assault in Seminole County, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Floyd James Harris is facing murder and aggravated assault charges after two separate confrontations led to the death of a man and a woman being shot in the head, the GBI said.

On Monday, around 8:15 p.m., the GBI was requested by the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office to assist in the investigation. The investigation started in the 3000 block of Old Jakin Road.

Deputies responded and found the woman was shot but was able to get away and get help. The GBI said the car she was driving was also shot multiple times.

A man was also found shot to death at the scene, according to the GBI.

The woman was airlifted to a trauma center for her wounds. An autopsy on the man will be done Wednesday at the GBI Crime Lab.

Harris was taken to Seminole County Jail.

The GBI said additional charges are expected.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at (229) 225-4090 or the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 524-5115.

