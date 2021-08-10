Long overdue Purple Heart presented to WWI Lieutenant’s family

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - A World War I Lieutenant was presented a long overdue award on Monday.

1st Lieutenant Thomas Beasley died in combat more than 100 years ago, but for unknown reasons, his family never received his awards.

To make it right, Major General Charles Costanza and the Fort Stewart 3rd Infantry Division Command team awarded the Purple Heart and Common Allied Service medals to his family.

Lieutenant Beasley was a native of Reidsville, Georgia. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 1917 before enlisting in the Army.

“This is probably the most special event we’ll do here at Fort Stewart during my time here as a CG,” said Major General Charles Costanza, Commanding General, 3rd Infantry Division.

Costanza says he held a private ceremony with the Lieutenant Beasley’s granddaughter where he presented his own great-grandfather’s victor medal to her and her family.

