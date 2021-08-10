Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

HARD MTN DEW expected to hit shelves in 2022

With an alcohol by volume of 5%, the new malt beverage will come in three flavors: regular MTN...
With an alcohol by volume of 5%, the new malt beverage will come in three flavors: regular MTN DEW, black cherry and watermelon.(Hand-out | The Boston Beer Company, Inc.)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON, Mass. (Gray News ) – Boston Beer Company and PepsiCo are teaming up to create a new alcoholic beverage – HARD MTN DEW.

With an alcohol by volume of 5%, the new malt beverage will come in three flavors: regular MTN DEW, black cherry and watermelon.

“For 80 years MTN DEW has challenged the status quo, bringing bold flavors and unmatched beverage innovation to millions of fans,” said Kirk Tanner, PepsiCo Beverages North America CEO.

Both companies have pushed boundaries in an effort to anticipate what consumers want, according to a news release.

“We know that adult drinkers’ tastes are evolving, and they are looking for new and exciting flavorful beverages,” said Dave Burwick, Boston Beer’s CEO. “The combination of our experience in brewing and developing the best-tasting hard seltzers and hard teas, and MTN DEW, a one of kind multi-billion dollar brand, will deliver the excitement and refreshment that drinkers know and love.”

You can expect to find HARD MTN DEW on shelves in early 2022.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nigel Brown, 9, died in a drive-by shooting.
‘This was a senseless killing’: Albany child killed in drive-by shooting
Williams is wanted for questioning in a 2020 homicide
APD wants to talk to Albany man
Sanderson Farms is the third largest poultry producer in the U.S., processing over 4.8 billion...
With chicken prices soaring, Sanderson Farms sold for $4.5 billion
The shooting happened in the 2100 block of Bemiss Road. The victim was found with a gunshot...
VPD: Early Aug. shooting now a homicide investigation
9-year-old Nigel Brown
Albany neighbors want answers after 9-year-old killed

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y. walks off the Senate floor and pumps his fists as...
LIVE: Biden makes remarks on infrastructure bill’s passing in the Senate
Known for their fireballs, NASA says the Perseids are “one of the most plentiful showers,”...
Look up! Perseid meteor shower to peak this week, expected to be easily visible
Top U.S. health officials continue to say getting vaccinated is the best way to protect...
Vaccines effective at preventing repeat infections, severe illness, health officials say
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital
Summer surge continues as Phoebe releases COVID-19 update
Las Vegas police investigate a shooting on Chicago Avenue in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021....
Landlord kills 2, wounds 1 in rent dispute, Vegas police say