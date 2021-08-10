Scattered showers and thunderstorms the next 3 afternoons keeps us in the middle 90s with heat index values near 100. Rain chances ease back Friday and Saturday and temperatures ease up. Heat index values may approach 105 by then. Rain chances build back Sunday into Monday as what looks like Tropical Storm Fred will be moving into the Florida Big Bend. Global models bring Heavy Rain, Tropical Storm force winds, and possible Flooding for the first half of next week.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.