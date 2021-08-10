Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

First Alert Weather

Steamy Summer Pattern may end with Tropical Storm Fred
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
By Chris Zelman
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Scattered showers and thunderstorms the next 3 afternoons keeps us in the middle 90s with heat index values near 100. Rain chances ease back Friday and Saturday and temperatures ease up. Heat index values may approach 105 by then. Rain chances build back Sunday into Monday as what looks like Tropical Storm Fred will be moving into the Florida Big Bend. Global models bring Heavy Rain, Tropical Storm force winds, and possible Flooding for the first half of next week.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather

Most Read

Nigel Brown, 9, died in a drive-by shooting.
‘This was a senseless killing’: Albany child killed in drive-by shooting
Williams is wanted for questioning in a 2020 homicide
APD wants to talk to Albany man
Sanderson Farms is the third largest poultry producer in the U.S., processing over 4.8 billion...
With chicken prices soaring, Sanderson Farms sold for $4.5 billion
The shooting happened in the 2100 block of Bemiss Road. The victim was found with a gunshot...
VPD: Early Aug. shooting now a homicide investigation
9-year-old Nigel Brown
Albany neighbors want answers after 9-year-old killed

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
Tropical Update
Tropical Update
WALB First Alert Weather
Temps and the tropics heating up
Tracking the tropics and hot temps
Monday 6pm First Alert Weather