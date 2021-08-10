Ask the Expert
Dougherty Co. proposes Citizen Engagement Dashboard

By Gabrielle Ware
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new proposal from Dougherty County officials comes in response to a county goal to engage more residents. They want to create a digital toolbox to help.

“So what this is is a set of different tools that we can use to collect data, visualize data, and share it out to the public or with yourselves,” said Rodrick Smith, who works for Dougherty County.

The Citizen Engagement Dashboard will function through a system the county currently uses, so there’s no cost to taxpayers. It will allow people to do things like taking citizen satisfaction surveys.

“This is very similar to a Survey Monkey type application. We can collect different questions and that information automatically goes back to our online database and is housed for us,” said Smith.

“It would be some feedback to let us know how happy some of our citizens are with the services that we provide,” said Commissioner Gloria Gaines.

The dashboard would also integrate with 3-1-1 to report issues like potholes or street lights being out.

The system is in its very early stages. The commission will vote on if they’d like to go forward with it on August 16.

