Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Crisp Co. agencies get man off water tower after hours of negotiation

It happened at a water tower in Cordele.
It happened at a water tower in Cordele.(Crisp County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - After hours of negotiation, several agencies in Crisp County were able to get a man down after he climbed on top of a water tower, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Monday at a water tower on 23rd Avenue in Cordele.

The sheriff’s office said after hours of negotiations, the man climbed down around 2:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

He was placed into custody and taken by Cordele police to Crisp Regional Hospital for a mental and physical evaluation.

It’s not clear how the man was able to climb up the tower.

The sheriff’s office said several agencies, including Cordele Police Department, Crisp County Emergency Management, Crisp County EMS, Cordele Fire Department, Georgia State Patrol Post (GSP) 30, Cordele Public Works, Crisp County Special Response Team Crisis Communicator, also responded to the scene.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nigel Brown, 9, died in a drive-by shooting.
‘This was a senseless killing’: Albany child killed in drive-by shooting
Williams is wanted for questioning in a 2020 homicide
APD wants to talk to Albany man
Sanderson Farms is the third largest poultry producer in the U.S., processing over 4.8 billion...
With chicken prices soaring, Sanderson Farms sold for $4.5 billion
The shooting happened in the 2100 block of Bemiss Road. The victim was found with a gunshot...
VPD: Early Aug. shooting now a homicide investigation
9-year-old Nigel Brown
Albany neighbors want answers after 9-year-old killed

Latest News

Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital
Summer surge continues as Phoebe releases COVID-19 update
Fitzgerald High School. (Source: WALB)
Ben Hill Co. School District imposes mask mandate for 2 schools
This photo shows a view of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019.
Senate approves infrastructure bill: Here’s how it would help Ga., S.C.
Floyd James Harris
Man charged in Seminole Co. homicide, assault