Crisp Co. agencies get man off water tower after hours of negotiation

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - After hours of negotiation, several agencies in Crisp County were able to get a man down after he climbed on top of a water tower, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Monday at a water tower on 23rd Avenue in Cordele.

The sheriff’s office said after hours of negotiations, the man climbed down around 2:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

He was placed into custody and taken by Cordele police to Crisp Regional Hospital for a mental and physical evaluation.

It’s not clear how the man was able to climb up the tower.

The sheriff’s office said several agencies, including Cordele Police Department, Crisp County Emergency Management, Crisp County EMS, Cordele Fire Department, Georgia State Patrol Post (GSP) 30, Cordele Public Works, Crisp County Special Response Team Crisis Communicator, also responded to the scene.

