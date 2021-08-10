Ben Hill Co. School District imposes mask mandate for 2 schools
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, the Ben Hill County School District announced a mask mandate for two schools in the area, according to a release on the district’s Facebook page.
Starting Tuesday, Ben Hill Middle School and Fitzgerald High School College and Career Academy will be required to wear masks while inside the building and when they cannot avoid close contact during the school day.
The mask mandate will be in place until Tuesday, Aug. 31.
This comes after officials gathered data from school administrators and nurses over the weekend, and noticed a rise in the number of symptomatic and quarantined students at both schools, according to the release.
