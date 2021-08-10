Albany YMCA offers P.E. for homeschoolers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Area YMCA is offering physical education (P.E.) for homeschoolers during the school year.

Dan Gillan, the CEO of the Albany Area YMCA, said the P.E. program teaches kids how to be a part of a team.

Taught by trained coaches, Gillan said kids will pass their physical fitness test established for their grade level.

Dan Gillan, the president and CEO of the Albany Area YMCA (WALB)

He said this program teaches them life lessons.

“The kids learn the joys of winning and they also learn how to cope and deal with losing because life isn’t about winning all the time. We probably lose more than we win. And they learn how to do that with joy and grace,” said Gillan.

This course is for kids ages 5-14.

They have classes every Monday and Thursday at noon.

If you’d like your kid to be a part of this program, you can call (229) 436-0531 ext. 216.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.