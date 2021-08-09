VPD: Early Aug. shooting now a homicide investigation

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - An Aug. 1 shooting has now turned into a homicide investigation, according to the Valdosta Police Department.

Jaques Sherman, 34, died from his injuries after he was found with a gunshot wound in the 2100 block of Bemiss Road. Sherman was found after he drove his car into the Piggly Wiggly.

Police said Sherman succumbed to his injuries at a Florida hospital.

Police said they have gotten tips and information in the case that have developed persons of interest but they are still investigating.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Mr. Sherman’s family. We are asking that anyone with information, please come forward and help us give Mr. Sherman’s family answers.” Leslie Manahan, Valdosta police chief, said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Valdosta Police Department’s Bureau of Investigative Services at (229) 293-3145 or the Crime Tip Line at (229) 293-3091.

