Text to 911 now available in Lowndes Co.

911 dispatch center demonstrates new text service.
By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - If you find yourself in an emergency and can’t call 9-1-1, you can now text Lowndes County dispatch.

People in Lowndes County can now use this service.

The first text should be brief and contain the location and type of help needed.

Texters must be prepared to answer questions and follow instructions from dispatch.

911 Assistant Director, Tonya Davis, says the service is ideal for scenarios such as abductions or domestic abuse cases.

“It helps the community to me for the situations where you just physically can’t, maybe there’s something that’s preventing you from making the phone call. You can be a small child that has family members involved in a domestic situation and they don’t need to know you’re on the phone with 911, it keeps us communicating with the individual,” said Davis.

Davis says due to fear, sometimes the person hangs up.

She says they’ve already started to receive texts.

Calling helps find a precise location much faster. They recommend calling in if you can, but text if you must.

The carriers that provide the service in the area include AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Southern Linc.

You can not text photos, videos, or emojis.

It is very important that you do not abuse this service with pranks or false reports, you can be identified and located.

