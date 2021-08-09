Ask the Expert
Temps and the tropics heating up

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dog days of summer are in swing with very hot and humid conditions across SGA. Temperatures topped the low-mid 90s with feels like readings upper 90s to 105°. For a few isolated showers and thunderstorms have brought some brief cooling.

Overall few changes through the week with near to slightly above average temperatures. Highs in the low-mid 90s while lows hold in the mid 70s. With the hot temperatures and high humidity it’ll feel much hotter more like 100-105°. Each day brings a chance for cooling showers and thunderstorms but nothing widespread.

While SGA’s typical summer weather remains relatively calm, things are brewing in the tropics. Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 in the Atlantic is on the threshold of becoming a tropical storm as early as tonight. Fred would be the name. Forecast models are keeping PTC 6 on a west-northwest track entering the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. For now uncertainty remains on possible impacts across SGA. Stay tuned for updates.

