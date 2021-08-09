One Albany, Inc. to host annual ‘Back 2 School Giveaway’ Saturday
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One Albany, Inc. is set to host their annual Back 2 School Giveaway on Saturday.
The event will be from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 101 S. Front Street.
Students will receive several school supplies such as flash drives, earbuds, pencils, pens, notebook paper, composition books, folders, spiral notebooks, dividers and more.
To register and sign up for a time slot, click here.
