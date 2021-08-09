Ask the Expert
One Albany, Inc. to host annual ‘Back 2 School Giveaway’ Saturday

One Albany, Inc. will host a back to school giveaway.
One Albany, Inc. will host a back to school giveaway.
By Kim McCullough
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One Albany, Inc. is set to host their annual Back 2 School Giveaway on Saturday.

The event will be from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 101 S. Front Street.

Students will receive several school supplies such as flash drives, earbuds, pencils, pens, notebook paper, composition books, folders, spiral notebooks, dividers and more.

To register and sign up for a time slot, click here.

There is still time to get registered for our back to school drive. Please be sure to register using the link below. #OneAlbany https://www.signupgenius.com/go/8050949AFAC29A7FA7-onealbany1

Posted by One Albany on Wednesday, August 4, 2021

