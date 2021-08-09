Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

London’s Tower Bridge stuck open due to technical fault

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — London’s Tower Bridge was stuck with its roadway arms raised Monday afternoon, snarling traffic on both sides of the River Thames.

Images of the 127-year-old drawbridge, one of several spans that connect the northern and southern parts of the British capital, show the two halves of the roadway pointing skyward with vehicles backed up on either side.

The bridge remained stuck at 6 p.m. more than three hours after the problems began.

The iconic bridge opens about 800 times a year for scheduled river traffic that is too large to fit underneath otherwise.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nigel Brown, 9, died in a drive-by shooting.
‘This was a senseless killing’: Albany child killed in drive-by shooting
Monoclonal antibody treatment given at SGMC has helped patients recover from COVID.
South Ga. doctors discuss COVID-19 cases, symptoms they’re seeing
Miguel Gonzalez lost his battle with COVID-19 at the age of 23.
23-year-old man dies of COVID-19 two days after daughter’s birth
Courtney Graham went missing just before her 31st birthday.
‘I believe something terrible happened to her’: Moultrie mother still searching for her missing daughter
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018 file photo, retired Florida State NCAA college football...
Legendary Florida State coach Bobby Bowden dies at 91

Latest News

FILE - In this July 22, 2021 file photo, a health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer...
Pentagon to require COVID vaccine for all troops by Sept. 15
Pieces of a doomed plane crashed in a man's yard just before it crashed.
Debris from fatal plane crash lands in man’s yard
A technical fault leaves London's Tower Bridge stuck open.
London's Tower Bridge stuck open
FILE – Time’s Up leader Roberta Kaplan has stepped down over her work advising New York Gov....
Time’s Up leader resigns after criticism about Cuomo ties