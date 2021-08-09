Inside SGMC’s COVID-19 Treatment Center: Over 300 monoclonal antibodies infusions given

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - COVID-19 patients can also receive what’s called monoclonal antibody treatment.

They say the infusion helps lessen symptoms and improve recovery.

We’re told nearly 300 people have received the infusion since Wednesday.

“We’re seeing sicker patients every day that are requiring hospitalizations,” said Randy Smith Chief Nursing and Operating Officer.

As the new COVID-19 wave began to unfold in South Georgia, Smith says the Emergency Department at SGMC was getting packed.

So they established the COVID-19 Treatment Center.

“One of the challenges that you have is trying to prevent hospitalizations. So, we were seeing a fair amount of patients that were presenting mild to moderate symptoms. These again were often time unvaccinated patients,” said Smith.

Monoclonal antibodies are an alternative tool to help the hospital battle the surge.

They are laboratory-made proteins mimicking the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful antigens, like viruses.

SGMC COVID treatment center (WALB)

The one used on COVID-19 patients is specifically designed against it.

It helps block the virus’ attachment and entry into human cells.

The 20-minute infusion, Smith says, has proven to speed up recovery with little to no symptoms.

“It’s to keep hospitalization down, but it’s designed to prevent the progression of the disease,” said Smith.

To qualify, patients must:

Have mild to moderate symptoms

Be 12 years old or older

Weigh over 88 pounds

Have proof of a positive test within 10 days

Have a risk factor.

SGMC has been giving an average of 48 daily.

SGMC COVID treatment center (WALB)

Receiving the treatment in the early stage is ideal.

South Georgia Medical Center reopened up a drive-thru testing site on Monday. The drive is open Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and appointments aren’t required.

The hospital reports 19 to 29 years olds are testing positive the most, in the past five days, and 30 to 39 years olds fall behind them.

Over the past week, the hospital has seen an increase in COVID-19 vaccinations.

At their weekend drive-thru event at Smith Northview campus, they vaccinated more than 400 people.

Health leaders ask you to avoid misinformation and get facts from trusted professionals.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.