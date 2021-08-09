Gas prices show little change

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia gas prices are mostly unchanged in the past week, averaging $2.92 a gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,883 stations in Georgia. Gas prices in Georgia are 2.1¢ per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 98.6¢ per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Georgia is priced at $2.61 a gallon today while the most expensive is $3.29 a gallon, a difference of 68¢ per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 0.6¢ per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.18 a gallon today. The national average is up 3.5 ¢ per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.02 a gallon higher than a year ago. Neighboring areas and their current gas prices: Augusta- $2.88 a gallon, unchanged from last week’s $2.88 a gallon. Macon- $2.88 a gallon, down 1 cent per gallon from last week’s $2.89 a gallon. Atlanta- $2.97 a gallon, unchanged from last week’s $2.97 a gallon.

AAA says that Georgia gas prices increased slightly at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $2.97 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday’s state average is 1 cent more than a week ago, 4 cents more than last month and $1 more than this time last year.

It now costs motorists $44.55 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline; that is $7.65 more than what motorists paid in January of 2020 when pump prices hit their peak of $2.46 per gallon.

“Georgia gas prices saw minimal or no change at the pumps across the state,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman AAA-The Auto Club Group. “August could prove to be more expensive if crude oil prices increase, driven by market concerns of rising COVID case numbers and how that could negatively affect global demand in the near future.”

NATIONAL AVERAGE INCREASES AS DEMAND INCREASES

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 1 cent to $3.18.

In its latest weekly report, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that gas demand increased from 9.33 million barrels a day to 9.78 million barrels a day last week. Not only is the demand reading very robust for peak driving season, but 2% higher than the same time period in 2019. Additionally, total domestic gas stocks declined by 5.3 million barrels to 228.9 million barrels. These trends, combined with high crude prices, have helped to increase pump prices. As crude prices remain high, though back below $70 barrels, AAA expects the national average to remain above $3 per gallon throughout the summer.

OIL MARKET DYNAMICS

At the close of last Friday’s formal trading session, WTI increased by 94¢ to settle at $69.09. Prices increased today due to tension in the Middle East, which heightened after Israeli military jets struck alleged rocket launch sites in Lebanon. The incident was likely in retaliation for two crew members who were killed after a tanker off the coast of Oman was attacked. Israel blames Iran for the tanker attack, but Tehran has denied any involvement. According to recent reporting, the UN Security Council will meet in a closed-door session, likely soon, to discuss rising tension in the region.

Today’s price increase comes after crude prices declined for three days due to market concerns about the impact of rising global COVID-19 infection rates on crude demand. Crude prices also declined after EIA’s latest report showed that total domestic crude stocks increased by 3.6 million barrels to 439.2 million barrels last week.

“Motorists have seen average gas prices edge slightly higher over the last week, even as the price of oil saw selling pressure. This leads me to believe that the tide may soon turn on gas prices, so long as we don’t see hurricanes target the country. In addition, GasBuddy data showed a decline in gasoline demand last week as we inch towards the end of the summer driving season, a time when demand softens,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

“With the factors that drive prices higher now softening, I’m hopeful that in the next few weeks, we’ll start to see average gas prices declining. However, motorists shouldn’t get too excited yet - larger declines will likely not come until late September and October, as we transition back to cheaper winter gasoline.”

