Summer heat and humidity will dominate the work week with highs in the mid 90s and low in the mid 70. Heat index numbers each afternoon will reach 100-105 every afternoon. Cooling showers and thunderstorms will arrive late this afternoon and evening. Good chance take us into mid week. Rain chances ease some late week into the early weekend. Only to build back better late weekend into early next week as Tropical moisture comes. That will eventually cool us off back to average which is lower 90s and lower 70s.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

