Dougherty Co. government reopens emergency center

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) reopened the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at noon Monday, due to the increase in positive COVID cases in the community.

The Albany and Dougherty County Task Force will also resume weekly news conferences to discuss trends in COVID cases and the EMA will resume weekly press conferences to update citizens on the latest data on COVID.

The first press conference will be held this Friday, August 13, at 10 a.m. and will be held every Friday thereafter until further notice. The press conferences will be made available to citizens via the City of Albany and Dougherty County Georgia Government Facebook pages and Government Access Channel 16 on Mediacom.

For information or concerns, citizens can contact the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by calling (229) 302.1900.

For more information, as well as information on COVID vaccinations, you can stay tuned to the City of Albany and Dougherty County Government Facebook pages.

