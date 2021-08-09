Ask the Expert
APD wants to talk to Albany man

Williams is wanted for questioning in a 2020 homicide
Williams is wanted for questioning in a 2020 homicide
By Dave Miller
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 12:49 PM EDT
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Police Department issued an alert Monday for a person of interest in a homicide.

Jetodd Malik Williams, 23, is a person of interest and is only wanted for questioning by the Albany Police Department’s Investigations Bureau, in reference to a July 2020 homicide in the 2100 block of Tompkins Avenue.

Williams is 6′3″ and weighs 244 pounds.

Anyone who has information about where Williams is located can call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS, or contact an investigator at (229) 431-3288.

