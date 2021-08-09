Albany neighbors want answers after 9-year-old killed

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany community is remembering 9-year-old Nigel Brown with a balloon release after police said he was shot in the head in a drive-by shooting Sunday night as he slept in his bed.

Shabrina Brigham and Roderick Dawson said they’ve known Nigel and his family for years.

Shabrina Brigham and Roderick Dawson (WALB)

Brigham said the only way the violence will stop is if the community wants to see a change.

“The city has been having too many problems with gun violence and domestic violence and it has to stop. And it can only stop when it starts with a community. We’ve got to pull together as one,” said Brigham.

Dawson said this tragedy is something no parent should ever have to go through.

“We just want help to find out who did this to an innocent 9-year-old child. Nigel was the sweetest little boy, ever. It makes no sense that somebody just randomly shot up somebody’s house and it hit him,” said Dawson.

Louis Cobb Jr. was shocked this happened. Cobb grew up in the neighborhood and said his parents still live there.

“Words cannot express if you can imagine looking at the loss last night that family had to suffer. Being here to view that firsthand was not only heartbreaking but eye-opening,” said Cobb.

The Albany Police Department said Nigel’s mother, great-grandfather and two other children were there when gunshots came through the walls of the West Gordon Avenue home.

Albany Police Chief Michael Persley said it’s too early to tell if this was a random or targeted act of violence.

Albany Police Chief Michael Persley (WALB)

“The family of Nigel Brown is dealing, grieving and suffering because some coward on the streets of Albany took his life. I say coward because the loss of one life is too many, but definitely, this was a senseless killing. We have about two generations here in the city who are lost, and we need the community’s help not only to bring people to justice, but we need the community’s help to help get these people on track,” said Persley.

Greg Edwards, the district attorney for the Dougherty Judicial Circuit, said his office is making gun violence crimes a high priority and plans to prosecute them as severely as possible.

Greg Edwards, the district attorney for the Dougherty Judicial Circuit. (WALB)

“If you can’t live in your own home without fear of gun violence, then what’s the point of living. And we’re not going to have that. We’re going to do all we can to bring anybody involved with guns to justice,” said Edwards.

Investigators said they’re working to develop a suspect and motive.

Albany area Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case. You can remain anonymous by calling (229) 436-TIPS.

