Albany child dies in drive-by shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany boy is dead today after an apparently random shooting incident Sunday night.

Albany Police officers responded to a shooting call around 11:00 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Gordon Avenue. When officers arrived, they discovered a 9-year-old boy had been shot in the head.

The child was in bed sleeping in his bed when someone in a vehicle passing through the area opened fire.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

If anyone has information to help the Albany Police Department locate the suspects, they can call Crimestoppers at 229-436-TIPS or call the Albany Police Department at 229-431-2100.

