Savannah woman rises to fame as ‘TikTok Tía’

A Savannah woman has found viral fame on TikTok for her dancing.
A Savannah woman has found viral fame on TikTok for her dancing.(WTOC)
By Amanda Aguilar
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah woman has now become a viral sensation on the popular social media platform TikTok.

She’s known as “TikTok’s Tía,” which means ‘aunt’ in Spanish. If you or someone you know is on TikTok, then you’ve probably come across her videos, as some have been viewed more than a million times worldwide.

“I was teaching her, showing her TikTok, a little,” explained Tía’s nephew, Victor.

The two were on the app and found a song called “Quién Piensa En Ti.”

“I told her to dance it, so she danced it,” Victor said with a smile.

The video of Tía dancing went viral this year, with thousands of TikTok users commenting about Tía’s fun, positive energy.

“There were a lot of nice comments,” said Victor.

Tía twirls and kicks her feet in her viral videos, and the dance has now become a trend on TikTok. People from all around the world, of all ages, have posted their own videos doing Tía’s dance.

“She didn’t know how the whole entire world would like to see her dance,” said Victor.

Tía’s nephew has become her video director. Victor said they pick different spots for Tía to dance at.

“In my house, like in my room,” he said. “Sometimes when we go to Atlanta, Jacksonville.”

However, the duo always makes sure to show off The Hostess City. Tía’s TikTok videos show her dancing in Forsyth Park, outside a Savannah Bananas game, on River Street, and most recently, WTOC.

A 15-second video of a catchy tune with some catchy moves allows Tía to bring smiles to those all around the world.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

