Heat and Humidity Stays Throughout the Week

Hot and humid conditions will continue into the evening with some of us seeing a cooling shower. Some rain may have the reverse effect if light, making it continue to feel oppressive. Lows will trickle into the mid 70s as humidity begins to slowly rise across south Georgia. Tomorrow evening we will see a higher chance for rain than today. Before possible showers, temperatures will be feeling 100+. Moisture levels will also rise throughout the week. This means about even, or 50-50 rain chances will make there way back into the forecast Tuesday onwards. Near average temperatures for mid-August will persist throughout the workweek. For south Georgia than is about 93 degrees for the high and 74 degrees for the low.

Tropical disturbances have continued to progress in the Atlantic. One is a few hundred miles due east of the lesser Antilles and has shown more organization over the past 24 hours. This disturbance, Disturbance 1, could cause impacts to the southeastern US next weekend by providing increased moisture for storms. Most models have this system tracking over the mountains of Hispaniola and Cuba thus not gaining much strength. Meanwhile, another cluster to its east tries to regain its prior healthy looking features. It is given a lower chance to develop as it chases the Disturbance 1.

