‘The entire Florida State family is hurting’: Norvell, Coburn, Thrasher remember Bowden

Bobby Bowden
Bobby Bowden(Phil Coale | Associated Press)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University’s academic and athletic leadership team is honoring Bobby Bowden after news of his passing early Sunday morning.

“The entire Florida State family is hurting right now,” said current head coach Mike Norvell.

Here are the statements from Norvell, along with FSU athletics director David Coburn and university president John Thrasher.

HEAD COACH MIKE NORVELL:

“Coach Bowden was one of the greatest coaches ever, but more than that he was an incredible man. He was a special human being who earned an enduring legacy because of his wonderful heart, faith and values he lived. It was the honor of my lifetime to know him and beyond anything I could dream to have a relationship with him. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone who has been impacted by Coach Bowden and particularly with his wife Ann, their children, grandchildren, former players and coaches. The entire Florida State family is hurting right now at the loss of our program’s patriarch.”

DIRECTOR OF ATHLETICS DAVID COBURN:

“Mary and I are saddened by the loss of our beloved Coach Bowden, as are generations of Florida State fans and alumni. He impacted the lives of so many people and leaves a legacy at FSU and in college football that will be remembered forever. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ann and the entire Bowden family.”

FSU PRESIDENT JOHN THRASHER:

“Florida State University has lost a legend in the passing of Bobby Bowden. On behalf of everyone at FSU, Jean and I extend our deepest condolences to Ann and the Bowden family. Coach Bowden built a football dynasty and raised the national profile of Florida State University, and he did it with class and a sense of humor. While he leaves an incredible legacy as one of the best football coaches in collegiate history, he also will be remembered for his great faith, his love of family and his mentorship of countless young people. He will be profoundly missed.”

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

