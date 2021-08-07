Ask the Expert
Weekend trending drier and hotter

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Friday brought more clouds than rain across SGA. Isolated showers and thunderstorms continue in our SE counties through the evening. Overnight mostly cloudy with patchy fog and lows in the low-mid 70s.

For the weekend, patchy fog Saturday gives way to a sun/cloud mix and scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise humid and a tad hotter as highs top upper 80s low 90s. Sunday drier with a few pop up showers and highs low-mid 90s with feels like reading around 100°.

Next week our summer time weather pattern gets in full gear. Hot mid 90s and high humidity combine for feels like readings in the triple digits 100-105+. Each day brings a chance for cooling showers and thunderstorms.

In the tropics, the odds remain high 60% for Invest 92-L just off the West Coast of Africa to become a tropical depression over the weekend in the eastern Atlantic. There’s a second tropical wave closer to the Lesser Antilles, it has a low 20% chance of tropical development over the next 5 days.

