Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Storms Quieting Down, Calm and Clear Overnight

By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We are about to enter a fairly quiet pattern with near normal conditions for early August. This evening, temperatures will drop from the lower 90s into the 70s by midnight. Scattered showers will still be in the area favoring no particular spot. Temperatures tomorrow will start in the lower 70s then will rise up into the mid 90s with a fair sky. Outside it will feel closer to 100 degrees but that’s not in the dangerous category. A 20% chance for an evening shower. Next week, temps will continue to peak in the mid 90s with feels like temps near 105 degrees and slight chances for evening storms.

The tropics are also heating up with three disturbances out in the Atlantic. The system currently farthest towards the west will likely dissipate soon and the system located closer to Africa will likely track northward. There is one developing cluster is given a medium chance to form into the next tropical cyclone over the next 2-5 days. We will be keeping close eye on it’s potential hazards to south Georgia over the coming week.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting scene in the Rosedale area in Albany.
Teen charged in Albany shooting that injured 3
Because of the recent sharp increase in COVID-19 cases, Phoebe has updated its visitation policy.
Phoebe calls COVID spike ‘staggering’
Monoclonal antibody treatment given at SGMC has helped patients recover from COVID.
South Ga. doctors discuss COVID-19 cases, symptoms they’re seeing
Jamontae Mayo
VPD arrests wanted man on additional charges
Courtney Graham went missing just before her 31st birthday.
‘I believe something terrible happened to her’: Moultrie mother still searching for her missing daughter

Latest News

WALB First Alert Weather
Weekend trending drier and hotter
Trending drier and hotter
Friday 6pm First Alert Weather
Rain chances drop over the weeked
Friday 6pm First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather