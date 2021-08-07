Ask the Expert
The Lady Knights are going back to the basics

The Deerfield-Windsor lady knights are going back to the basics this year.
The Deerfield-Windsor lady knights are going back to the basics this year.
By Keshawn Ward
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Deerfield-Windsor lady knights are going back to the basics this year.

They’re coming off a 9-12-and 1 season last year.

but With new head coach John Pinson at the helm..

He wants his team to forget about the past and focus on what they can control now.

Coach Pinson said although the team is young with seven freshmen coming to varsity.

He noticed a lot of energy and excitement so far with this team.

Coach Pinson and his lone senior on the roster talked about what they expect from the team this year.

“I emphasized learning the game.. learning how to play the game. Whatever our skill level is, we’re learning the game to get better. Hopefully by midseason, we would pick up the game as I teach it as I coach it” said Coach Pinson.

“Hopefully we can get through the early part of our conference schedule and be in good shape and get in that top four for league tournament. A lot of work ahead since we’re such a young team and I feel like there’s a lot of future for the team and also teamwork together” said Anna Pierce.

The lady knights will be heading to Thomasville tomorrow to face Brooks County at noon.

