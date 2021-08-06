Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Yelp adds vaccine requirement information to business listings

By CNN
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:52 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Yelp has added a new feature that lets businesses list whether they require proof of COVID-19 vaccination from customers and whether all workers are fully vaccinated.

Yelp users can filter their searches for businesses by those attributes.

Only businesses can add the attributes to their Yelp page.

Yelp says it will monitor the pages of businesses that decide to use the attributes for any backlash for their vaccination policies.

It says they will protect them from reviews that primarily criticize the COVID-19 health safety measures they enforce instead of reviewing their actual first-hand experience with the business.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The COVID-19 vaccine policy for Phoebe employees goes into effect in October.
Phoebe to start new COVID-19 vaccine policy for employees
The shooting scene in the Rosedale area in Albany.
Teen charged in Albany shooting that injured 3
The TM Poly-Film building caught fire
Valdosta commercial building catches fire
Mayor of Albany Bo Dorough explains COVID statististics.
COVID-19 numbers soar in Dougherty Co. as Delta variant spreads
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators

Latest News

Dixie Fire is now the 6th largest in California history.
Dixie Fire is now the 6th largest in California history
Yelp adds a new feature that lets businesses list whether they require proof of COVID-19...
Yelp adds business vaccination requirements to listings
In this March 25, 2021, file photo, people play craps while wearing masks between partitions at...
Most Americans support masks indoors and in schools, poll says
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., leaves the chamber as lawmakers work to advance...
Senators struggle to amend, finish $1T infrastructure bill