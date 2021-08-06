Wetter weather into the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mostly cloudy with areas of light rain across portions of SGA. Along and east of I-75 moderate rain continues from Lowndes to Clinch County. Those areas remain wet through the evening as an area of low pressure slowly spins north. That low brings wetter weather Friday which starts with isolated showers early then increase in coverage and intensity through the afternoon into the evening. Clouds and rain will keep highs slightly below average with readings in the mid-upper 80s.

For the weekend typical summertime conditions. Scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms Saturday. Drier Sunday with only isolated activity and hotter low-mid 90s. This begins a return to more summer-like conditions of hot temperatures and high humidity as highs top low-mid 90s with feels like readings in the triple digits 100-105+ next week.

In the tropics, the odds have increased to 70% for a tropical wave along the West Coast of Africa to become a tropical depression over the weekend in the eastern Atlantic.

