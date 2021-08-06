Trojan Time: Lee Co. Schools return

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County Schools staff are not only excited for everyone to return to schools buildings, but they’re also looking forward to taking students outside the classroom for learning.

Two teachers said virtual learning was hard on students, parents, and teachers. They’re ready for face-to-face interactions and getting back to as normal as possible.

Donielle Powell, a 9th-grade teacher said her students want to be in class and do much better when they are.

”It’s just going to be a great year; it’s going to be a fun year. We’re going to be excited to see everybody, and not worry about sitting behind a computer.”

Lesley Smith, an 8th-grade teacher at Lee County Middle School East said face-to-face interaction is a must.

“We’re humans. We need that face-to-face contact. When everyone comes together good things come out of it and so the atmosphere around here now it’s just, we’re going to rock the school year.”

All sports are back in full swing this year. Smith said students can look forward to field trips, after not being able to have them last year.

Smith said for many students, school is more than just a learning place, it’s a safe place.

“Kids don’t just come to school to learn. Kids come to school to eat kids come to school to be loved, they come because school is a safe place for them. When you take that away you don’t know what kids are dealing with and for some of them it’s a safe environment and they need that and we want those kids here,” said Smith.

The school system looks forward to parents getting involved in school again. They say establishing relationships helps students do better in school.

Lesley Smith said at the beginning of the year, she makes positive parent phone calls. This is where she chooses 10 students, calls their home, and makes a connection. She said this builds trust with students’ parents.

”Parental involvement is one of those things that people don’t really know why it’s important, but when the kid knows that the parent cares, they’re going to be more apt to do well in school.”

She said having parents, students, and staff on the same page makes school more successful for everyone involved. They’re starting parental involvement nights again and PTO for parents to volunteer.

Right now, they’re returning to in-person learning. Smith said they’re hopeful they’ll stay in person, but they’re prepared if they have to go virtual again.

“We were just kind of given a webcam and here you go teachers figure it out, and we did. Now we know what worked and what didn’t and should Covid come back and be a problem, we are fully equipped and set up to go virtual learning if we need to,” said Smith.

They aren’t requiring masks in school, but they encourage everyone to wear one. Smith said the only place they are requiring masks is on the bus.

She said they have hand sanitizing stations around the school and will make sure students are washing their hands.

