Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Tifton hospital swamped with Covid patients

Almost all of Tift Regional’s recent COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated
Almost all of Tift Regional’s recent COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated
By Frank Sayles
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - As COVID-19 cases surge in our area, Tift Regional Medical Center said Thursday that all 20 of its Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds are full, and that ambulances and critical-care patients are being diverted to other hospitals.

Also, as of Thursday, visitor restrictions have been upgraded to the “purple,” or highest, level at Tift Regional Medical Center (TRMC), meaning that no visitors are allowed in most cases, except under special circumstances.

Southwell Medical Clinic (formerly Affinity) and all of the health system’s other departments and clinics outside of the hospital have upgraded to “red,” which means that one designated visitor is allowed for non-COVID patients.

“The upgrade in restrictions is in effect due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in our area,” Southwell healthcare said.

“In Georgia, COVID cases are growing at an alarming rate. Almost all of Tift Regional Medical Center’s recent COVID-19 inpatients did not receive the vaccination,” said Claire Byrnes, Southwell’s senior vice president for ambulatory operations.

Claire Byrnes of Tift Regional Medical Center said that the Delta variant is hitting people who...
Claire Byrnes of Tift Regional Medical Center said that the Delta variant is hitting people who were not vaccinated (Source: WALB)

“We strongly encourage all local residents to get vaccinated as soon as possible. People who are unvaccinated or do not receive their second dose of vaccine are prime targets for infection.”

Southwell told the Tifton Grapevine that, as of Thursday, TRMC had 52 positive COVID-19 patients, “and the majority of them are unvaccinated.”

Only 30% of eligible Tift Countians are vaccinated, according to data from the Ga. Department of Health (DPH). Statewide, 41% are vaccinated, which ranks Georgia among the lowest vaccinated states.

In the past two weeks, Tift County has recorded 137 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, which translates to 336 per 100,000 population, the DPH said. The county has had a 12.3% testing positivity rate during the period.

During the past week, Tift has had 80 new confirmed cases and had 2 more related deaths, for a total of 3,687 confirmed cases and 104 deaths according to DPH data.

As of Thursday afternoon, Georgia confirmed 3,861 new cases within 24 hours with 35 additional deaths. The state has seen 949,716 confirmed cases and 18,797 total deaths during the pandemic.

With the surge in cases, the City of Tifton this week reimposed its mask mandate in city buildings and has again placed attendance restrictions in the Tift Theatre, limiting audiences to 200.

Southwell has also reopened its drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Tift Regional Community Events Center on Carpenter Road beginning Friday with no appointment necessary and is also increasing its number of vaccination locations. Information is available at www.mysouthwell.com/covid-19

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The COVID-19 vaccine policy for Phoebe employees goes into effect in October.
Phoebe to start new COVID-19 vaccine policy for employees
The shooting scene in the Rosedale area in Albany.
Teen charged in Albany shooting that injured 3
The TM Poly-Film building caught fire
Valdosta commercial building catches fire
Mayor of Albany Bo Dorough explains COVID statististics.
COVID-19 numbers soar in Dougherty Co. as Delta variant spreads
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators

Latest News

Teachers preparing for the first day back
Trojan Time: Lee Co. Schools return
The shooting scene in the Rosedale area in Albany.
Teen charged in Albany shooting that injured 3
Albany police say you're the key to helping keep the community safe.
Albany police push for community policing amid understaffing
WALB
Albany police push community policing amid understaffing