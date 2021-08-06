Tifton hospital swamped with Covid patients

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - As COVID-19 cases surge in our area, Tift Regional Medical Center said Thursday that all 20 of its Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds are full, and that ambulances and critical-care patients are being diverted to other hospitals.

Also, as of Thursday, visitor restrictions have been upgraded to the “purple,” or highest, level at Tift Regional Medical Center (TRMC), meaning that no visitors are allowed in most cases, except under special circumstances.

Southwell Medical Clinic (formerly Affinity) and all of the health system’s other departments and clinics outside of the hospital have upgraded to “red,” which means that one designated visitor is allowed for non-COVID patients.

“The upgrade in restrictions is in effect due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in our area,” Southwell healthcare said.

“In Georgia, COVID cases are growing at an alarming rate. Almost all of Tift Regional Medical Center’s recent COVID-19 inpatients did not receive the vaccination,” said Claire Byrnes, Southwell’s senior vice president for ambulatory operations.

Claire Byrnes of Tift Regional Medical Center said that the Delta variant is hitting people who were not vaccinated (Source: WALB)

“We strongly encourage all local residents to get vaccinated as soon as possible. People who are unvaccinated or do not receive their second dose of vaccine are prime targets for infection.”

Southwell told the Tifton Grapevine that, as of Thursday, TRMC had 52 positive COVID-19 patients, “and the majority of them are unvaccinated.”

Only 30% of eligible Tift Countians are vaccinated, according to data from the Ga. Department of Health (DPH). Statewide, 41% are vaccinated, which ranks Georgia among the lowest vaccinated states.

In the past two weeks, Tift County has recorded 137 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, which translates to 336 per 100,000 population, the DPH said. The county has had a 12.3% testing positivity rate during the period.

During the past week, Tift has had 80 new confirmed cases and had 2 more related deaths, for a total of 3,687 confirmed cases and 104 deaths according to DPH data.

As of Thursday afternoon, Georgia confirmed 3,861 new cases within 24 hours with 35 additional deaths. The state has seen 949,716 confirmed cases and 18,797 total deaths during the pandemic.

With the surge in cases, the City of Tifton this week reimposed its mask mandate in city buildings and has again placed attendance restrictions in the Tift Theatre, limiting audiences to 200.

Southwell has also reopened its drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Tift Regional Community Events Center on Carpenter Road beginning Friday with no appointment necessary and is also increasing its number of vaccination locations. Information is available at www.mysouthwell.com/covid-19

