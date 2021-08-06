Teen charged in Albany shooting that injured 3

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A 15-year-old has been charged in the Albany shooting that injured three on Aug. 2 in the 700 block of North Harding, between the 800 and 900 blocks of Rosedale Avenue, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

APD said the 15-year old has been charged with seven counts of aggravated assault and seven counts of gang participation.

Police reported there were a total of seven victims at the scene, but only three were injured. Of the seven, six were juveniles and the other was an adult.

According to APD, the teen suspect has been taken to the Terrell County Regional Youth Detention Center.

