South Georgia legend speaks to Knights before season kicks off

The Deerfield-Windsor Knights got the chance to hear from a South Georgia Legend Thursday night.
By Keshawn Ward
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Deerfield-Windsor Knights got the chance to hear from a South Georgia Legend Thursday night.

Hugh Nall spoke to the team at their barbeque.

Nall was apart of the 1980 University of Georgia National Championship team with Hershel Walker.

He also coached at Auburn, TCU, and Ole Miss.

Nall talked about the message he wanted the team to know before the season kicks off.

“Just the comradery. that’s what’s its all about, I coached for over 20 years and was able to play the game for four years. Played on a national championship team, coached some undefeated teams and that chemistry you have with a great team is something special and you have to build that from day one that season and that’s what I’m talking to them about. Building that comradery” said Nall.

The Knights will face Schley county on August 20th.

