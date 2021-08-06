Ask the Expert
Phoebe calls COVID spike ‘staggering’

Because of the recent sharp increase in COVID-19 cases, Phoebe has updated its visitation policy.
By Dave Miller
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As of noon Friday, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:

  • Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 88
  • Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 9
  • Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
  • Total inpatients recovered – 2,495
  • Total positive deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 274
  • Total positive deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 71
  • Total vaccines administered – 58,378

“The virus we are dealing with now is more contagious and is spreading much faster than anything we have previously seen during this pandemic. A month ago, we had eight COVID patients in our hospitals. Today, we’re caring for 97. That’s a staggering 1,126% increase in just over four weeks,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System president and CEO.

“Our current challenges are exacerbated by a lack of available contract staff to support the Phoebe family. Every hospital in our region is stretched to its limit. On a daily – even hourly – basis, we are evaluating and reallocating staffing resources to ensure we provide the best and most appropriate level of care to each patient. We ask for the community’s prayers as our teams face yet another COVID-19 spike, though the best thing anyone can do to show their support for our frontline heroes is get vaccinated, wear masks and take appropriate steps to slow down the spread of the virus,” Steiner added.

Phoebe Putney Health System CEO and President, Scott Steiner.
Phoebe Putney Health System CEO and President, Scott Steiner.(Source: WALB)

Because of the recent sharp increase in COVID-19 cases, Phoebe has updated its visitation policy. Visitation in patient rooms, emergency centers, and surgical/outpatient areas will be limited to one visitor per patient.

“Family members and loved ones play a vital role in the care and recovery of our patients, and – if at all possible – we want to continue to allow visitation at some level. With the current COVID-19 surge, however, we must limit the number of visitors in our facilities and ensure they remain masked at all times,” said Dr. Dianna Grant, Phoebe Putney Health System chief medical officer.

If social distancing cannot be ensured in the main emergency center lobby during peak hours, visitors may have to wait outside temporarily. Phoebe is installing a covered outdoor area where visitors can safely wait and receive updates from staff.

Phoebe has also installed a new Fast Pass check-in process for visitors at its hospitals. The system provides a more secure check-in process and real-time updates on how many people are in the facilities. The system will also allow Phoebe to maintain a database of visitors should they need to be contacted regarding potential exposures.

Phoebe continues to provide COVID-19 vaccinations at clinics throughout southwest Georgia and at mobile events. You can schedule an appointment at the clinic closest to you by calling (229) 312-MYMD. Mobile wellness clinics will be providing vaccinations this weekend at the following locations.

  • Lee Medical Arts Center, 235 Walnut Ave., Leesburg, Saturday, Aug. 7, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Bethel AME Church, 217 S. Washington St., Albany, Saturday, Aug. 7, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 901 S. Westover Blvd., Albany, Sunday, Aug. 8, Noon – 2 p.m.

The schedule for future mobile vaccination events is available online.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

