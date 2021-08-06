Need to get tested for COVID? Here’s how in your area.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Health is partnering with Mako Medical to offer COVID-19 testing events across Georgia. There are no eligibility requirements other than having a Georgia address.

So far, these are the counties where the testing is available in the WALB viewing area: Coffee, Colquitt, Decatur, Dougherty and Thomas counties.

The test is a PCR test done by mid-nasal swab to determine the presence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. This is not an antigen or antibody test.

Testing information through Mako can be found here.

Need to find another testing site?

The Georgia Department of Public Health has an online search option to find where to get tested for COVID-19 in your area. Testing is also available at health departments across the state.

Below are links for COVID testing at the hospital systems in the WALB viewing area:

