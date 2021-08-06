MCLB moves toward electric vehicles

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An initiative from Marine Corps Installations Command will promote electric vehicles after a presidential order mandating an all-electric federal fleet.

Georgia Power is helping Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB) Albany with the “Make Ready” program, which allows customers to apply for funding of the charging systems.

MCLB said the funding has further fueled the endeavor over the last few months to bring in additional vehicles and infrastructure.

The wheels have turned to motion at a tremendous pace.

“We reached back out to Georgia Power to get Level 2 charging stations,” Ronnie Williams, fleet manager, said. “Our goal is to have 12 stations; two in each area including GME, Marine Corps Police Department, the industrial area and Public Works.”

The fleet aboard MCLB Albany largely consists of small vans. Williams said in the future, it is expected the base’s public works branch will get electric trucks as they become available.

The Make Ready program allows MCLB Albany, in addition to infrastructure, to invest in at least two vehicles.

“We are getting two plug-in hybrid electric (PHEV) vehicles coming in from General Services Administration,” said Zach Haller, mobile equipment specialist supervisor. “These vehicles will have a larger battery and electric motor when compared to a normal hybrid vehicle, and they do charge via plug-in. During operation, when the battery runs out they switch back to gasoline.”

The Level 2 chargers coming in can charge a battery-electric vehicle, also known as an all-electric vehicle, in eight hours or less. The Level 3 chargers or rapid chargers can charge up a vehicle in 20-30 minutes, depending on the vehicle’s battery capacity, Haller said.

