Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Lowndes sets sights on 7A crown in 2021

Vikings linebacker works through drill at practice
Vikings linebacker works through drill at practice(Source: WALB)
By Kyle Logan
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - In Titletown, the Lowndes Vikings are hard at work inside Martin Stadium gearing up for what they hope is a long season here in 2021.

Entering year number two under head coach Jamey Dubose the Vikings are feeling good, looking to build off a 2020 season that saw a trip to the state semifinals.

Miami commit Jacurri Brown is back under center hoping to lead Lowndes to that first title since 2007, a drought this group expects to end very soon.

”Even more than the years before I since it, with this team we have so much talent on this team we can go anywhere,” said senior wide receiver Chase Belcher. “As long as we put our minds too it and work together nothing can stop us. We’ll be the best team to ever come through Lowndes I believe that.”

“They’ve been to the semifinals, they’ve been to the state championship and to the semis so you know they want to get back there and get back to the games so they can prove themselves,” said DuBose. “Just two years ago when these guys were sophomores they were sitting in a state championship game so you know they’ve been knocking on the door a lot and you know just as me, I want to get in there too and we’re here trying to get better each and every day to find a way to get to Atlanta.”

And Lowndes will open their season on August 21st against Walton at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The COVID-19 vaccine policy for Phoebe employees goes into effect in October.
Phoebe to start new COVID-19 vaccine policy for employees
The shooting scene in the Rosedale area in Albany.
Teen charged in Albany shooting that injured 3
The TM Poly-Film building caught fire
Valdosta commercial building catches fire
Mayor of Albany Bo Dorough explains COVID statististics.
COVID-19 numbers soar in Dougherty Co. as Delta variant spreads
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators

Latest News

The Deerfield-Windsor Knights got the chance to hear from a South Georgia Legend Thursday night.
South Georgia legend speaks to Knights before season kicks off
Canes head coach Justin Payne oversees a drill at camp
GSW women’s basketball hosts youth camp
The 2020 Olympics will be July 23-Aug. 8.
Here’s how to watch Thursday, Friday upcoming Olympics events
Jackets defensive lineman work a drill during practice
Thomas County Central sets sights on Atlanta in 2021