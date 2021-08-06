Lowndes sets sights on 7A crown in 2021

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - In Titletown, the Lowndes Vikings are hard at work inside Martin Stadium gearing up for what they hope is a long season here in 2021.

Entering year number two under head coach Jamey Dubose the Vikings are feeling good, looking to build off a 2020 season that saw a trip to the state semifinals.

Miami commit Jacurri Brown is back under center hoping to lead Lowndes to that first title since 2007, a drought this group expects to end very soon.

”Even more than the years before I since it, with this team we have so much talent on this team we can go anywhere,” said senior wide receiver Chase Belcher. “As long as we put our minds too it and work together nothing can stop us. We’ll be the best team to ever come through Lowndes I believe that.”

“They’ve been to the semifinals, they’ve been to the state championship and to the semis so you know they want to get back there and get back to the games so they can prove themselves,” said DuBose. “Just two years ago when these guys were sophomores they were sitting in a state championship game so you know they’ve been knocking on the door a lot and you know just as me, I want to get in there too and we’re here trying to get better each and every day to find a way to get to Atlanta.”

And Lowndes will open their season on August 21st against Walton at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

