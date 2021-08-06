GSW women’s basketball hosts youth camp

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Up in Americus, the storm dome has been packed all week long as the GSW women’s basketball program hosted their youth camp.

25 young boys and girls spent the week with the Canes learning all of the fundamentals of the game of basketball while also having a lot of fun.

For the Canes it’s all about giving back to Americus and making sure each one of these young stars has a great experience.

”We missed it last year because of Covid and now being able to do this for the kids and giving back to the community, it’s just been everything just to work with them again and have some fun and see them running around and just the joy on their faces, it’s just everything to us,” said Canes head coach Justin Payne. “We want them to pick up some essentials from basketball, fundamentals, how to shoot lay-ups, right handed handed lay-ups, left handed lay-ups, but just to come here and let back and have fun. We’re just fired up just to be giving back to the community.”

A great week of camp that came to a close on Thursday.

