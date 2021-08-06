Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

First Alert Weather

Hotter weather returns
WALB First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather(WALB)
By Chris Zelman
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Another day of a tight rain chance gradient. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely east of I-75 to only a slight chance west of the Flint River. Today will be the last day of below average temperatures. Tomorrow high reach the 90s and then the rest of the 7 day period includes mid 90s an dheat index numbers near 105. Rain chances drop Sunday and then rise into the middle of next week.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather

Most Read

The COVID-19 vaccine policy for Phoebe employees goes into effect in October.
Phoebe to start new COVID-19 vaccine policy for employees
The shooting scene in the Rosedale area in Albany.
Teen charged in Albany shooting that injured 3
The TM Poly-Film building caught fire
Valdosta commercial building catches fire
Mayor of Albany Bo Dorough explains COVID statististics.
COVID-19 numbers soar in Dougherty Co. as Delta variant spreads
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Weather Tropics
First Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Wetter weather into the weekend
Wetter weather returns
Thursday 6pm First Alert Weather