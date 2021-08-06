Another day of a tight rain chance gradient. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely east of I-75 to only a slight chance west of the Flint River. Today will be the last day of below average temperatures. Tomorrow high reach the 90s and then the rest of the 7 day period includes mid 90s an dheat index numbers near 105. Rain chances drop Sunday and then rise into the middle of next week.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.