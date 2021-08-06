Ask the Expert
Drive-by food giveaway coming to Albany

By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Teleperformance Group and Feed the Children is sponsoring a drive-by food giveaway that is coming to the Albany Civic Center on Aug. 19.

This event is open to everyone.

First Apostolic Church Inc. is the agency for Feed the Children.

You must have some form of identification, and it is one box per household, per vehicle.

In order to receive a box, you must be registered.

The registration process will begin Saturday from 8 a.m-10 p.m. The same process for registration will begin Aug. 9-16, each day from 5-9 p.m.

Registration is done by last names:

  • A-I - call (229) 288-5627
  • J-R - call (706) 718-7037
  • S-Z - call (706) 992-8356

The event will begin on Aug. 19, at 9 a.m.

