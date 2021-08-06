Ask the Expert
Caught on video: Man appears to pepper-spray barking dogs in back yard

By WBBZ staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHICAGO (WBBZ) - A man was caught on camera appearing to pepper-spray dogs for barking at him from behind a fence.

The dog owner is relieved her 5-year-old daughter was not in the yard at the time.

From the sidewalk, you can only see the pacing hear the barks and read the warning signs.

Go on the other side of the fence, and you’ll meet Apollo and Rex cooling off in the yard with their big sister, 5-year-old Madeline, and her mom, Melissa Ramirez.

Ramirez said she caught someone spraying at her dogs through and over the fence.

“I heard the dogs bark. So I looked out my balcony window right there and didn’t see anything,” she said.

But when Ramirez looked at her security camera footage, she quickly saw why her dogs were barking.

“It’s heart-wrenching that people are doing this out here,” she said.

On the video, the person walking by the fence appears to have their hand extended.

Ramirez said he’s spraying the dogs through the fence. It’s the same area where Madeleine often plays, but she was not there on this occasion.

“You don’t like a dog barking, so you just spray them in their own yard,” she said. “And then he kind of jumped and went over my fence with the item.”

Then he reaches his hand with the mace over the fence and walks away.

Ramirez followed and confronted him.

“‘What were you doing to my dog? Why were you doing this to my dog?’ And I said, ‘But I seen you on my property doing something to my dog,’ and he goes, ‘Well, why does that dog always have to bark at me?’” she said. “And I said, well seriously, that’s it’s a dog. That’s what they do.”

The dogs are OK, but Ramirez fears this wasn’t the first time and wants the troubling video to serve as a warning.

“Rex, our 6-month-old puppy, he’s been getting gooey eyes and red eyes at random. I hope people think twice before doing this to animals when they’re secure,” Ramirez said.

The owner of the dogs filed a police report.

Copyright 2021 WBBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

