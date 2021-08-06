Albany police push for community policing amid understaffing

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) said you’re the key to helping keep the community safe.

Albany Police Chief Michael Persley said gun violence cases are up in the city and across the country. He said gun violence and property crimes are a major problem in Albany and he wants more people to intervene before crimes happen.

APD also needs nearly three dozen more workers.

The department wants to increase community policing, saying it’s important in any community, but especially when a police department is understaffed.

“If I know that my cousin will get in a car and go shoot at houses, what am I doing to stop my cousin from doing that?” asked Persley.

When a crime does happen, he said you need to report it.

Doris Wilson lives on Amsterdam Lane in East Albany. She said she isn’t afraid to call the police, but she has neighbors who are.

“There are some people who are afraid. They don’t want to get involved,” said Wilson.

Commissioner Jon Howard said many of his constituents are older and live alone. He said they’re afraid someone may find out they called in.

“Commissioner, I am a widow, I stay here by myself, I don’t feel comfortable. When the sun goes down, I go into my house and lock my door,” said Howard.

“I may not feel comfortable contacting the police but if Mr. Carter is a business person or Rev. Carter or Commissioner Carter or whatever, can Mr. Carter be the ombudsman for that community?” asked Persley, providing an example.

Persley also said that if you don’t want the police to come to your home to follow up on reports, leave a call back number.

If you want to report a crime, you can reach out to APD or Crime Stoppers. The number to Crime Stoppers is 229-436-TIPS.

