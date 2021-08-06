Albany church hosting food box giveaway

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany chuch is set to giveaway over 200 food boxes on Saturday.

Bethel A.M.E. Church, 217 South Washington Street, will give away 250 food boxes.

Families are asked to reserve their food box online.

There will be several other events, including a mobile COVID-19 vaccine unit, health screenings, free haircuts and opportunities to get free school supplies.

The event is from 9 a.m-2 p.m.

