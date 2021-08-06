Ask the Expert
Albany church hosting food box giveaway

Bethel A.M.E Church is hosting a slew of events this Saturday. (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany chuch is set to giveaway over 200 food boxes on Saturday.

Bethel A.M.E. Church, 217 South Washington Street, will give away 250 food boxes.

Families are asked to reserve their food box online.

There will be several other events, including a mobile COVID-19 vaccine unit, health screenings, free haircuts and opportunities to get free school supplies.

The event is from 9 a.m-2 p.m.

