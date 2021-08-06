Ask the Expert
$5K reward offered in missing Moultrie woman case

Family still searching for answers
Moultrie police announced a $5,000 reward for answers to Courtney Graham's disappearance on the...
Moultrie police announced a $5,000 reward for answers to Courtney Graham's disappearance on the family's behalf.(WALB)
By Gabrielle Ware
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The family of a missing woman will give out a $5,000 reward for answers in her disappearance.

It’s been nearly two years since Courtney Graham went missing from Moultrie.

Police are still on the hunt for her and for information.

The Moultrie Police Department announced and clarified what it takes to get that reward Friday morning, so they can bring this case to a close.

“Today, I would like to announce that the family of Courtney Graham is offering a $5,000 reward for anybody that has any information to come forward,” Sean Ladson, Moultrie police chief, said.

30-year-old Graham went missing from her Sixth Avenue home on October 7, 2019.

‘I believe something terrible happened to her’: Moultrie mother still searching for her missing daughter

Dorothy, her mother filed a missing person report after not seeing or hearing from her daughter for days.

“The family wants closure. We want closure for the family. And, if anything has happened to Ms. Graham then we want justice for Ms. Graham and for the family,” Ladson said.

Ladson also said they don’t have any suspects right now, but do have some leads.

“Persons of interest in this case. At this time, there is not enough evidence to move forward criminally or in the investigation,” the chief said.

The family is offering the reward under some stipulations.

Dorothy Graham, Courtney Graham's mother, and Moultrie Police Chief Sean Ladson.
“Where she at, and who was responsible for her being there, and who is responsible for her death. That’s what I want to know,” Dorothy said. “Courtney didn’t bother anyone and what y’all done to my baby is unexplainable to me how I feel about it. I’m mad, angry, upset. Turn yourself in and set my baby free.”

Police said you can remain anonymous when reporting information. If you have any information about what happened to Courtney Graham, or where she could be, call the Moultrie Police Department at (229) 985-3131 or 911.

