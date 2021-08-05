Wetter weather returns Friday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Variably cloudy and mostly dry across SGA Wednesday. So far very little rain with chances remaining slim through the evening. Scattered showers tomorrow, otherwise rain chances rise Friday as an area of low pressure spins north from the Gulf. Lows hold in the low 70s and highs still slightly below average mid-upper 80s end out the week.

For the weekend typical summertime conditions. Scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday tapers off Sunday with only isolated activity. Expect a return to hotter temperatures and high humidity. Highs are back into the low to mid 90s while lows hold low-mid 70s. Next week summer conditions take over with a chance for cooling showers and thunderstorms each afternoon.

In the tropics, we’re watching three disturbances in the western Atlantic. Conditions are favorable for the tropical wave on the coast of Africa to move offshore to move offshore Thursday and strengthen as it moves west. The system has a 40% chance of tropical development next week.

