Valdosta commercial buildings cathches fire

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Thursday, August 5, 2021, the Valdosta Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at 503 Gil Harbin Industrial Blvd. The call came in from dispatch at 05:43 a.m.

The first fire unit arrived on the scene at the TM Poly-Film Company within four minutes to find heavy smoke coming from multiple overhead doors.

The large, commercial building resulted in a two-alarm response totaling seven apparatus and twenty-one firefighters. The building’s fire suppression system kept the fire contained until crews could bring it under control. All employees safely evacuated prior to the fire department’s arrival.

No injuries were reported. Valdosta Police Department and South Georgia Medical Center EMS assisted with on-scene operations.

The blaze occurred in a portion of the building that is a general storage area, not where any of the offices or main production is located.

The cause of the fire was determined to be electrical.

