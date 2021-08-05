Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Thomas County Central sets sights on Atlanta in 2021

Jackets defensive lineman work a drill during practice
Jackets defensive lineman work a drill during practice(Source: WALB)
By Kyle Logan
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Out in the Rose City, the Jackets from Thomas County Central are hard at work entering year number four under head coach Ashley Henderson.

Despite their 4-6 record from a year ago, the Jackets believe they were a much better team and have something to prove here in 2021.

Coach Henderson Likes his group and the expectations within this team have been set very high.

”Our guys are hungry and again I think they’ve practiced with a chip on their shoulder all summer and trained that way so hopefully they can continue to build, because anybody can do it in their underwear it’s when you put on a helmet and shoulder pads is when you find out what everybody is made of,” said Henderson. “We think we left something on the table last year too and our guys like I’ve been saying have trained with a chip on their shoulder, our thought process is a state championship you know so that is the goal every year when you’re here, that’s the standard and we want to match that standard so we’re doing what it takes to get there.”

And the Jackets will open up their season on August 20th in Tallahassee against Florida High.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albany police said the body was found between some cars in West Albany. (Source: WALB)
UPDATE: Body found in West Albany identified
Coronavirus
Albany leaders hold COVID-19 conference, re-instate mask mandate
The Albany Police Department is looking for Monica Lashley, who was reported missing.
UPDATE: Missing Albany woman located
Teka Chatman was recovered by Florida officials
UPDATE: VPD says child taken by birth mother recovered
Echols County
Echols Co. Schools pushes back start date amid staff illness

Latest News

WALB
Thomas County Central Sets Sights on Atlanta in 2021
The 2020 Olympics will be July 23-Aug. 8.
Here’s how to watch upcoming Thursday’s Olympics events
The Georgia High School Association ruled a player ineligible, but his mother sued
Valdosta football eligibility hearing underway
One Trojan takes BP during practice
Lee County softball eyes program growth in 2021