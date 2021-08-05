Thomas County Central sets sights on Atlanta in 2021

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Out in the Rose City, the Jackets from Thomas County Central are hard at work entering year number four under head coach Ashley Henderson.

Despite their 4-6 record from a year ago, the Jackets believe they were a much better team and have something to prove here in 2021.

Coach Henderson Likes his group and the expectations within this team have been set very high.

”Our guys are hungry and again I think they’ve practiced with a chip on their shoulder all summer and trained that way so hopefully they can continue to build, because anybody can do it in their underwear it’s when you put on a helmet and shoulder pads is when you find out what everybody is made of,” said Henderson. “We think we left something on the table last year too and our guys like I’ve been saying have trained with a chip on their shoulder, our thought process is a state championship you know so that is the goal every year when you’re here, that’s the standard and we want to match that standard so we’re doing what it takes to get there.”

And the Jackets will open up their season on August 20th in Tallahassee against Florida High.

