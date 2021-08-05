Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Spirit Airlines cancels more flights as problems stretch into 5th day

Spirit Airlines canceled another 45% of schedule as problems hit fifth day
Spirit Airlines canceled another 45% of schedule as problems hit fifth day(WSVN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Problems persist for Spirit Airlines as the budget carrier canceled another 360 flights on Thursday.

According to FlightAware, that’s more than 45% of its total schedule.

The low-cost carrier has canceled or delayed hundreds of flights since Aug. 1, stranding passengers around the country due to weather, technology outages and staffing shortages.

According to the Department of Transportation, travelers whose flights have been canceled are due a refund.

FlightAware notes right now Spirit’s cancellations account for more than 80% of all flight cancellations in the U.S.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albany police said the body was found between some cars in West Albany. (Source: WALB)
UPDATE: Body found in West Albany identified
Coronavirus
Albany leaders hold COVID-19 conference, re-instate mask mandate
The Albany Police Department is looking for Monica Lashley, who was reported missing.
UPDATE: Missing Albany woman located
Teka Chatman was recovered by Florida officials
UPDATE: VPD says child taken by birth mother recovered
Echols County
Echols Co. Schools pushes back start date amid staff illness

Latest News

Numbers released Friday night show the state had a more than 160 percent increase over the week.
COVID-19: In Florida hospitals, ‘there are only so many beds’
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
Ga. Secretary of State to clear out voters with 5 years of inactivity
Health experts blame the recent surges in Covid-19 cases on the low rate of vaccinations and...
Moderna plans booster doses to help fight virus
The Dixie Fire devastated Greenville, California, on Wednesday, ravaging its downtown.
Wildfire decimates California town of Greenville