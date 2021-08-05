Phoebe to start new COVID-19 vaccine policy for employees

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Health System will soon be implementing a new COVID-19 vaccine policy for its employees.

Starting Oct. 4, Phoebe employees that are not vaccinated against COVID-19 will have to do weekly testing for the virus.

“Our leadership team did not come to this decision lightly. It is our responsibility to put safety first and do all we can to protect our patients, visitors and staff, and if we are to live up to that responsibility, that means requiring employee vaccinations,” said Scott Steiner, the Phoebe Putney Health System president and CEO.

The hospital system said the policy change comes as a “fourth major wave of COVID-19 cases rages across southwest Georgia.”

“COVID-19 cases are increasing rapidly in communities throughout our region and among our employees, especially in those who have not been vaccinated. While around 56% of our Phoebe family have already done their part and have been fully vaccinated, too many of our team members remain unvaccinated. We must increase our vaccination rate quickly to protect our patients, employees and anyone else entering our healthcare facilities,” Steiner said.

The hospital system said employees are already required to get other vaccines, like a yearly flu shot.

“Vaccines are nothing new for healthcare workers. For many years, it has been standard procedure for hospitals to immunize their workers against the flu every year and to ensure they have been vaccinated against other illnesses such as hepatitis and chickenpox. It’s how we have always protected workers and patients, and the COVID-19 vaccine is just another added layer of protection,” said Dr. Dianna Grant, the Phoebe Putney Health System chief medical officer.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.