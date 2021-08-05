Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Phoebe to start new COVID-19 vaccine policy for employees

The COVID-19 vaccine policy for Phoebe employees goes into effect in October.
The COVID-19 vaccine policy for Phoebe employees goes into effect in October.(PPMH)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Health System will soon be implementing a new COVID-19 vaccine policy for its employees.

Starting Oct. 4, Phoebe employees that are not vaccinated against COVID-19 will have to do weekly testing for the virus.

“Our leadership team did not come to this decision lightly. It is our responsibility to put safety first and do all we can to protect our patients, visitors and staff, and if we are to live up to that responsibility, that means requiring employee vaccinations,” said Scott Steiner, the Phoebe Putney Health System president and CEO.

The hospital system said the policy change comes as a “fourth major wave of COVID-19 cases rages across southwest Georgia.”

“COVID-19 cases are increasing rapidly in communities throughout our region and among our employees, especially in those who have not been vaccinated. While around 56% of our Phoebe family have already done their part and have been fully vaccinated, too many of our team members remain unvaccinated. We must increase our vaccination rate quickly to protect our patients, employees and anyone else entering our healthcare facilities,” Steiner said.

The hospital system said employees are already required to get other vaccines, like a yearly flu shot.

“Vaccines are nothing new for healthcare workers. For many years, it has been standard procedure for hospitals to immunize their workers against the flu every year and to ensure they have been vaccinated against other illnesses such as hepatitis and chickenpox. It’s how we have always protected workers and patients, and the COVID-19 vaccine is just another added layer of protection,” said Dr. Dianna Grant, the Phoebe Putney Health System chief medical officer.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albany police said the body was found between some cars in West Albany. (Source: WALB)
UPDATE: Body found in West Albany identified
Coronavirus
Albany leaders hold COVID-19 conference, re-instate mask mandate
The Albany Police Department is looking for Monica Lashley, who was reported missing.
UPDATE: Missing Albany woman located
Teka Chatman was recovered by Florida officials
UPDATE: VPD says child taken by birth mother recovered
Echols County
Echols Co. Schools pushes back start date amid staff illness

Latest News

South Georgia Medical Center (Source: WALB)
SGMC opens COVID-19 treatment center
Valdosta State University Student Health Center where the university hosted a family and...
Vaccine demand rises at VSU ahead of fall semester
Public health experts are sounding the alarm: if vaccination rates don’t increase, the...
COVID: Vaccines, variants and shifting guidance
There are several ways to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Southwest Georgia.
Need a COVID-19 vaccine? Here’s how to get one in your area.