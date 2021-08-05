Advertisement

Need a COVID-19 vaccine? Here’s how to get one in your area.

There are several ways to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Southwest Georgia.
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In Southwest Georgia, there are several options on where and how to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Several hospital systems in Southwest Georgia offer ways to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Phoebe Putney Health System:

The hospital system is offering vaccines in Albany, Americus and Sylvester.

In Albany:

  • Phoebe Primary Care and Urgent Care clinics are offering the Moderna vaccine for those 18 and older.
  • Community Care Clinic is offering the Pfizer vaccine for those 12 and older.

In Americus:

  • Phoebe Pediatrics of Americus is offering the Pfizer vaccine for those 12-17-years-old.
  • Phoebe Primary Care of Buena Vista is offering the Moderna vaccine for those 18 and older.
  • Phoebe Primary Care of Americus is offering the Moderna vaccine for those 18 and older and the Pfizer vaccine for those 12 and older.
  • Phoebe Primary Care & Sports Medicine of Americus is offering the Moderna vaccine for those 18 and older.

In Sylvester:

  • Phoebe Worth Family Medicine is offering the Moderna vaccine for those 18 and older and the Pfizer vaccine for those 12 and older.

To schedule an appointment in Albany or Americus, call (229) 312-MYMD, and to schedule an appointment in Sylvester, call (229) 776-2965.

Appointments can also be scheduled online.

Southwell:

The hospital system is offering the Pfizer vaccine at its vaccination clinic at WorkSmart Occupational Medicine, 4468 Union Road, in Tifton.

Appointments can be made by calling (229) 353-220 or can be made online.

Southwell has also expanded vaccination to school-based clinics in Tifton.

Students 12 and older with a parent or guardian’s permission can get the vaccine at Eighth Street Middle School and Annie Bell Clark Elementary School. The WorkSmart clinic and Affinity Pediatrics are also available vaccination sites.

Archbold:

The Pfizer vaccine is being offered at Archbold Corporate Care, 2705 E Pinetree Blvd., Suite A, in Thomasville.

All adults and children 12 and older with a parent or guardian present are eligible for the vaccine.

Appointments can be scheduled between 9 a.m.-4 p.m, Monday-Friday. Appointments can be made by calling (229) 584-SHOT

The hospital asks that a consent form is filled out, printed and brought to a scheduled appointment.

South Georgia Medical Center:

The hospital system is scheduling vaccine appointments online.

When scheduling an appointment, you’ll be able to see available times.

There is also a COVID-19 vaccination hotline available Monday-Friday, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The hotline number is (229) 433-1068.

Colquitt Regional Medical Center:

Vaccines are available by appointment at several Sterling Physician clinics and a drive-thru vaccine clinic at the Vereen Center, E Bypass SE in Moultrie, Tuesday-Thursday from 5-7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon. Appointments are not required for the drive-thru clinic.

Appointments for the Sterling Physician clinics can be made online or by calling (229) 891-9380.

Coffee Regional Medical Center:

The hospital has an indoor vaccination clinic in its cafeteria.

The Pfizer vaccine is offered from 6:30-11 a.m. and from 5-7 p.m. The Moderna vaccine is offered from 6:30-11 a.m. Appointments are not required. But, you’re asked to bring a photo ID, allow 30 minutes for the vaccine and wear a face mask.

COVID-19 vaccines are also offered at county health departments and other businesses.

Vaccine availability near you can be found on vaccine.gov’s online search tool.

Other COVID-19 vaccine opportunities:
  • On Aug. 7, Phoebe’s COVID-19 Mobile Unit will be administering free Pfizer vaccines at Bethel A.M.E. Church, 217 South Washington St., in Albany. It’s slated from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The first 50 newcomers to get a vaccine will get a $20 gift card.

