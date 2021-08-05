Lee Co. to offer employees vaccination incentive pay

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County employees will receive $250 in incentive pay once they are completely vaccinated.

The Lee County Board of Commissioners authorized the payments Wednesday, which will come from federal funds provided by the American Rescue Plan.

The employees must receive both shots of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines before Sept. 6. Then they must provide their vaccination card to the human resources manager.

Employees who have already been vaccinated have to just supply a copy of their vaccination card and they will receive the $250 on their following pay period.

Lee County commissioners said they want their employees vaccinated to protect their health and their co-workers, so they believe the pay incentive is a good way to reward them.

